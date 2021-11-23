Death's Door wins Best Indie Game at this year’s Golden Joystick Awards

Death's Door has won Best Indie Game at this year's Golden Joystick Awards.

The action-adventure game offers up a unique take on the afterlife, with a distinctly Zelda dungeon-esque experience. You play as a crow who's been tasked with tracking down a thief in a realm where no-one dies, and everyone's lived long past their sell-by-date.

It's made by developer Acid Nerve, and this is the studio's second game after releasing the excellent Titan Souls in 2015.

In a particularly strong category, Death's Door pulled in more votes than Sable, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, and Wildermyth. You can check out the full list of nominees below:

Death's Door (winner)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Old World

Wildermyth

Bonfire Peaks

Sable

In our write-up on the game, we called Death's Door "a moody love letter to Legend of Zelda that may be one of the best indies of the year". And it turns out it is!

"Death's Door somehow makes death feel both bleak and supremely chill, an impressive feat considering the combat can get chaotic," wrote Alyssa Mercante at the time. "It's equal parts Zelda, Kingdom Hearts, and Metroidvania, pulling mechanics and systems from these sources and mixing them together in a lovely cauldron of death draught. Oddly enough, Death's Door is a Microsoft exclusive, even though it feels like a love letter to The Legend of Zelda sealed with blood-red wax."

You can play Death's Door now on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Plus, as of today you can also enjoy it on PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.