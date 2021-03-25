Deathloop is the cover star of the new Edge, out now

The new issue of Edge is available now. In E357 we showcase Deathloop, the extraordinary-looking time-shifting FPS heading to PS5 and PC. In our 16-page cover story we talk to Arkane Studios about the new direction it’s taken with its latest project, exploring head-to-head multiplayer for the first time within a universe of rare artistry and style.

Elsewhere, we deliver our verdict on Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise, and Feral Cat Den’s striking debut Genesis Noir, alongside reviews of Bravely Default 2, Mundaun, Maquette, PixelJunk Raiders and more. Sloclap’s much-anticipated martial-arts brawler Sifu heads up our Hype section, which also features previews of Mask Of The Rose, Subnautica: Below Zero and Saturnalia.

In Knowledge, we hear from Epic’s Vladimir Mastilovic about the company’s MetaHuman Creator technology, which promises to transform the process of 3D character creation. We talk to Iraqi game developers keen to change perceptions of the region, while Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi also drops in to discuss his new project, the mind-bogglingly intricate Fantasian. And we catch up with the team behind the year’s surprise smash, Viking survival game Valheim.

Our feature lineup includes an in-depth look at the Roguelike boom, as we talk to some of its leading lights about their successes and the genre’s bright future, and a journey into the world of virtual concerts, exploring how the likes of Minecraft and Fortnite have been used to host music-driven social events for locked-down pleasure seekers. This issue’s Studio Profile focuses on Japanese indie Onion Games, we return to the influential Splinter Cell: Conviction in Time Extend, and finally we meet with Echodog Games to discover the story behind its spellbinding debut, Signs Of The Sojourner.

