Deadpool, Man-Thing, Daredevil, and more take the spooky spotlight in Marvel's Crypt of Shadows this October

Marvel is opening the Crypt of Shadows this Halloween season

Crypt of Shadows 2023 #1 cover art
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel Comics is once again channeling classic horror comics this Halloween season for a new Crypt of Shadows anthology one-shot. 

The new Crypt of Shadows #1 features four spooky stories from a variety of creators, all wrapped in a framing story by writer Al Ewing and artist Paul Davidson, starring the rarely seen brother of Doctor Strange, Victor, who fits right into the spooky theme of the Crypt of Shadows as a vampire.

For the other stories, there's a Deadpool tale from writer Cavan Scott and artist Devmayala Pramanik featuring classic Marvel Horror character the Living Mummy. More than just a simple scary story, Deadpool's Crypt of Shadows story "sets him up for an exciting new status quo."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Next up, Wanda Maximoff faces off with a "terrifying new villain" named Bricklayer in a story from Scarlet Witch ongoing series writer Steve Orlando and artist Paul Azaceta, whose horror pedigree includes the long running title The Outcast with The Walking Dead Writer Robert Kirkman.

In the third story, recent Marvel Horror darling Werewolf By Night returns in a story where he faces off with his fellow transforming hero the Hulk, from writer Sarah Gailey and artist Eder Messias.

And in the last of Marvel's announced stories for 2023's Crypt of Shadows #1, fan favorite creature the Man-Thing, whose touch induces fear, meets Daredevil, known as the 'Man Without Fear', written by Declan Shalvey with art from Alex Lins.

2023's Crypt of Shadows #1 goes on sale October 18 with a cover by Leinil Francis Yu, seen here.

