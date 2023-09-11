Deadpool 3 director responds to leaked set photos: "It bums me out"

Despite the fact we’ve not seen a single second of Deadpool 3 footage, you’ll likely have already sunk your claws into a handful of its surprises. Both Hugh Jackman in a comics-accurate Wolverine costume and a curious prop – a gigantic 20th Century Fox logo – have both been spotted on location during filming for the new Marvel threequel.

Shawn Levy, speaking to Total Film magazine in the new issue out on September 14, which features Wonka on the cover, knows it comes with the territory.

"It bums me out that photos have leaked online. But this is the price we pay for committing to real locations," Levy says ahead of the release of his new Netflix series All The Light We Cannot See.

The director, who can count the likes of Free Guy and Stranger Things on his CV, adds, "I made a decision very early in prep that even though Deadpool is now in the MCU, I didn’t want another Marvel movie shot on a green screen stage with digital set extensions."

