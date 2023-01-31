Dead Space remake price cut by over 20% less than week after launch

We love a good early deal. It's even better considering the cost of video games on release has slowly but surely increased over time. That's why this Dead Space deal for the 2023 remake – which only launched on January 27th, 2023 – is well worth considering.

As of the time of writing, you can pick up a copy of Dead Space on PC (Origin) for $48.69 (opens in new tab) at CDKeys in the US. This represents an 18% discount or $11 saving from its typical RRP of $59.99. CDKeys does actually note that it was previously $62.49 on the site, so if you take that into account instead, that's a 22% reduction or $13.80 saving. Either way, for a brand-new video game that only launched four days ago, it's a pretty decent deal, and perfect for breaking in one of the best gaming PCs on the market.

Those in the UK can also get in on the Issac Clarke action at a reduced rate, as CDKeys is offering the same version of the game for £38.99 (opens in new tab). With the EA Motive-developed title retailing for £49.99 in the UK, this is a 22% deduction and equivalent to an £11 saving. Naturally, this is the cheapest we've ever seen for the 2023 release so far.

Today's best gaming deal

(opens in new tab) Dead Space (2023) | $59.99 $48.69 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

Save $11 - The 2023 remake of Dead Space has received its first discount since launching in January 2023. This is the cheapest price we've seen the game so far on PC.



(opens in new tab) Dead Space (2023) | £49.99 £38.99 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

Save £11 - Similarly, those in the UK can grab a copy of Dead Space on PC (Origin) for more than 20% off the MSRP. This is again the cheapest we've seen for the survival horror title.



More of today's best gaming deals