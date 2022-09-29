Dead Space remake brings the original's forgotten characters to the fore

The Dead Space remake will expand the role of side characters, to give those who only appeared off-camera time on screen.

This new detail was shared by a developer's blog (opens in new tab) earlier this week, from publisher EA and developer EA Motive. Creative director Roman Campos-Oriola explains that since EA Motive wants the Dead Space remake to fit into the trilogy's overall continuity, they've made some changes, like giving Isaac Clarke a voice, which the protagonist never had in the original horror game.

"And some characters who were a bit more secondary, who only appeared in audio logs, like Dr. Cross—we gave them some actual screen time," Campos-Oriola continues. Accompanying these changes are a new "layer of narrative side-quests," which gives the player brand new content to delve into, including what happened to Nicole during the initial outbreak on the USG Ishimura.

Elsewhere in the new blog post, it's emphasized that the Dead Space remake still hits all the main plot beats of the original, but with this added new side content. So although the story of the remake might be familiar to players of the original adventure, there's plenty going on elsewhere to get to grips with around the gargantuan spaceship.

The Dead Space remake is set for launch in just little under four months from now, arriving on January 27, 2023. Considering there's been talk in the past about the remake possibly including levels that were cut from the original Dead Space, the new horror game should really be a treat for both newcomers and familiar fans of the original.

Elsewhere, we know Dead Space won't have loading screens or microtransactions, the former in particular being something that the original game was well established for.