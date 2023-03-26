Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition is on the way to PS5, according to new ESRB rating

Good news, Dead Cells fans – it looks like PS5 owners will get to play a native version of the fan-favorite Metroidvania soon.

As yet, there's been no formal word that a native version – that is, a version of the game that's been specifically designed for that console, rather than be playable via backwards compatibility – was even on the way for PS5, but according to a new listing on the ESRB website (opens in new tab), Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition has been rated specifically for Sony's current-gen system.

Looks like Dead Cells is getting a native PS5 release / physical bundle for its DLC "Return to Castlevania" "Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition" rated for PS5 by ESRB: https://t.co/sBluaxiBJZGematsu page: https://t.co/v6vBBbz1X9 pic.twitter.com/NGsHlmmJ8WMarch 26, 2023 See more

Given it's called "Return to Castlevania Edition", the new edition would appear to include the highly-popular Castlevania-themed DLC (thanks, Gematsu (opens in new tab)).

"Dead Cells is recognizing something that we all know to be true: gaming is better when more people are given the opportunity to play," Josh wrote in his fab feature, Dead Cells is getting an 'easy mode', and I'm re-downloading it after rage quitting years ago (opens in new tab). "As you're reading this, I'm doing something that I never thought I would: I'm redownloading Dead Cells. With over six million copies sold, I'd imagine that a few of you reading this might be too."

"There are a lot of people out there who enjoy the gameplay of Dead Cells but just hit a wall and can't continue, which is a shame," Matthew Houghton told GamesRadar+ at the time the new settings were announced. "Options like this allow those players to continue to have fun with a game that they like without messing around with mods. And at the end of the day, gaming should be fun!"

You're going to be dying a lot in Dead Cells, the demanding 2D platformer that blends rogue-lite progression with Metroidvania-style level layouts. But death isn't the end - and with these trusty Dead Cells tips (opens in new tab), you'll be getting more mileage out of every run, no matter what platform you decide to play it on.