Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition is on the way to PS5, according to new ESRB rating

Good news, Dead Cells fans – it looks like PS5 owners will get to play a native version of the fan-favorite Metroidvania soon.
As yet, there's been no formal word that a native version – that is, a version of the game that's been specifically designed for that console, rather than be playable via backwards compatibility – was even on the way for PS5, but according to a new listing on the ESRB website (opens in new tab), Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition has been rated specifically for Sony's current-gen system.
Looks like Dead Cells is getting a native PS5 release / physical bundle for its DLC "Return to Castlevania" "Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Edition" rated for PS5 by ESRB: https://t.co/sBluaxiBJZGematsu page: https://t.co/v6vBBbz1X9 pic.twitter.com/NGsHlmmJ8WMarch 26, 2023
Given it's called "Return to Castlevania Edition", the new edition would appear to include the highly-popular Castlevania-themed DLC (thanks, Gematsu (opens in new tab)).
"Dead Cells is recognizing something that we all know to be true: gaming is better when more people are given the opportunity to play," Josh wrote in his fab feature, Dead Cells is getting an 'easy mode', and I'm re-downloading it after rage quitting years ago (opens in new tab). "As you're reading this, I'm doing something that I never thought I would: I'm redownloading Dead Cells. With over six million copies sold, I'd imagine that a few of you reading this might be too."
"There are a lot of people out there who enjoy the gameplay of Dead Cells but just hit a wall and can't continue, which is a shame," Matthew Houghton told GamesRadar+ at the time the new settings were announced. "Options like this allow those players to continue to have fun with a game that they like without messing around with mods. And at the end of the day, gaming should be fun!"
You're going to be dying a lot in Dead Cells, the demanding 2D platformer that blends rogue-lite progression with Metroidvania-style level layouts. But death isn't the end - and with these trusty Dead Cells tips (opens in new tab), you'll be getting more mileage out of every run, no matter what platform you decide to play it on.
Check out our list of the best Metroidvania games (opens in new tab).