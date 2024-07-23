Baldur's Gate 3's sex noise specialist is here to voice your Dragon Age: The Veilguard character: "I sit on a throne of moans"

Your protagonist in Dragon Age: The Veilguard can be voiced by Baldur's Gate 3's sex noise specialist, who laments that they sit atop a "throne of moans."

Yesterday, BioWare announced the full cast for The Veilguard on Twitter, which includes actor Alex Jordan as one of the four voice options for protagonist Rook. Jordan has previous roles in Cyberpunk 2077 as Mr. Hands and Wuthering Waves as Jiyan, but he's now most famous for Baldur's Gate 3, in which he was utilized as a sex noise specialist.

"You get brought in to solely make sex noise ONE TIME…" Jordan wrote on Twitter, in response to a Eurogamer article that highlighted him as the Baldur's Gate 3 sex noise specialist. Responding to fellow actor and House of the Dragon star Abubakar Salim elsewhere on Twitter, Jordan writes that he sits "on a throne of moans." I wonder if that's comfortable.

We’re incredibly excited to announce our cast for #DragonAge: The Veilguard! Rook: Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, and Jeff Berg Harding: Ali HillisDavrin: Ike AmadiBellara: Jee Young HanNeve: Jessica ClarkTaash: Jin MaleyEmmrich: Nick Boraine Manfred: Matthew… pic.twitter.com/luaxR4GCtUJuly 22, 2024

Fellow actors for protagonist Rook include Apex Legends' Erika Ishii, fellow Baldur's Gate 3 veteran Bryony Corrigan, and Jeff Berg of Battlefield 1.

Moving onto other characters, Ike Amadi of Halo 5: Guardians will play Davrin, Jee Young Han of UnPrisoned will portray Bellara, and True Blood's Jessica Clark will play Neve. You've also got Star Trek: Picard actor Jin Maley as Taash and Modern Warfare's Nick Boraine, who will take on the role of Emmrich.

Veteran Critical Role actor Matthew Mercer will play Manfred, while Horizon Forbidden West's Zach Mendez rounds out the cast of newcomers as Lucanis. In terms of actors returning as past Dragon Age characters, there's Ali Hillis as the ever-dependable Scout Harding, Gareth David-Lloyd as antagonist Solas, and Brian Bloom as our beloved Varric.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is still set to launch at an unspecified date later this year across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

