Days Gone studio is recruiting for a new AAA game likely headed to PS5

The studio behind Days Gone is hiring for a new AAA game, and unless something very odd is going on, it's very likely headed for PS5 .

Sony Interactive Entertainment Bend Studio, which is also the developer behind the Syphon Filter series (as well as Uncharted: Golden Abyss and Resistance: Retribution), has posted a pair of new job listings that were spotted by Push Square . One listing is accepting applications for the role of a senior staff technical artist and the other for the role of a senior audio programmer .

The listings ask for applicants with experience creating "cinematic-quality facial articulation" and supporting 3D audio, both of which were previously featured in Days Gone. Pretty much everything else they ask for would fit in with just about any modern, big-budget game.

Still, Days Gone sold well and studio director Chris Reese said last year that "this is a world that we want to keep breathing more life into, and explore many, many different avenues." With PS5 set to arrive by the end of this year, I can't imagine that a first-party Sony studio would still be hiring to work on a game for its predecessor.

Altogether, it's not a sure thing that we're looking at job listings for work on a Days Gone sequel for PS5, but it is likely. It's also likely that we'll have to wait a while to hear anything solid about this project, since it's still in the hiring process for several senior positions.