New Superman actor David Corenswet teases the comics James Gunn's film shares vibes with

David Corenswet has teased more about James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie (previously titled Superman: Legacy). Corenswet will be playing none other than the Man of Steel himself in the movie.

Per The Direct's Senior Editor David Thompson, Corenswet revealed during a convention appearance which comics Superman will be similar to. "Before this, when he signed the shirt, he mentioned how the vibes of the new movie are based on For All Seasons and All-Star, but the story is 'totally its own thing,'" Thompson wrote on Twitter.

Superman For All Seasons, penned by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Tim Sale, is a self-contained story that tracks the hero through the seasons (as you might have guessed from the title). It's not an origin story, but is a fairly comprehensive look at Superman's life.

All-Star Superman, meanwhile, is written by Grant Morrison with art from Frank Quitely, and picks up with the hero at the end of his life as he carries out great, heroic deeds before his time comes to an end.

Gunn himself has said similar before. "Just received this stunningly gorgeous Absolute edition of Superman for All Seasons, one of my favorite Superman stories & a huge influence on Legacy (& a strangely perfect bookend with All-Star Superman)," he tweeted. "The late, great Tim Sale's artwork & Bjarne Hansen’s watercolor work have never looked better – nor have Clark & Ma & Pa. Jeph Loeb's elegant, confident story still sings."

Not much is known about the new Superman movie just yet, but we do know that Rachel Brosnahan will star opposite Corenswet as Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult playing Lex Luthor. Plus, Nathan Filion will play Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced will be Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi will be Mister Terrific. Rounding out the cast is Wendell Pierce as Perry White and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

Superman arrives July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else in store.