Warhammer 40,000: Darktide error codes and how to fix them

Darktide error codes pop up whenever players are disconnected from servers or are unable to join a new game. Even after launch, many Warhammer 40,000: Darktide players still experience these issues. Luckily, most of the common error codes have been acknowledged by the Fatshark developers, who are working towards a solution.

That said, some players on Reddit (opens in new tab) and the Fatshark Forum (opens in new tab) have reportedly managed to fix some of the errors themselves. If you’re eager to play Darktide without disturbances, it’s worth trying them out. Just keep in mind that these solutions don’t always work.

Here’s an overview of the most common Warhammer 40,000: Darktide error codes and how to (potentially) fix them.

How to fix Darktide error codes: general solutions

Every Darktide error code refers to a different issue, but there are a few potential fixes that are generally worth trying. First of all, you can restart the game or restart your PC (you never know). You also need to check on your anti-virus protection or firewall, as they might be blocking your access to the game’s server. If that’s not the issue, check your internet connection and restart your router. Finally, you may try to update your graphics card drivers, verify the game files, or re-install the game.

Darktide error code 2001

Darktide error 2001 is one of the most common ones, also known as the ‘non-existent channel error’. It causes a server disconnect that seems to be linked to either system requirements or connectivity issues. If your PC meets the minimum requirements to run Darktide, try the general solutions as mentioned above. Some players have reported that disabling RTX (in the game settings) solved the issue for them, so this is worth a try too.

Darktide error code 2003

Darktide error code 2003, the ‘lost connection’ error, may cause connectivity issues at any point during the game. While some players seem to be able to rejoin their game, others experience a hard crash. There’s no official fix, but you can try the general solutions.

A bunch of players on the forums suggested that using a VPN may help, but this certainly isn’t always the case. We don’t recommend buying a VPN subscription just for Darktide. If you’re playing on Steam, it may not be the wisest idea given the platform’s anti-VPN rules.

Darktide error code 2007

Like the above, Darktide error 2007, or the ‘internal error’, results in being disconnected from the server. Although some players reported that Darktide’s launch servers fixed this error for them, others are still experiencing crashes. You may try the same possible solutions as mentioned above (restarting, re-installing, etc.).

Darktide error code 3001

Error 3001 disconnects players from the server and prevents them from joining, giving a ‘failed joining lobby’ message. The issue has been acknowledged by Fatshark, but there are no reports from players who’ve managed to solve this issue.

Darktide error code 4001

Darktide error code 4001 disconnects players from the server or prevents them from joining a party. It seems to affect Game Pass players in particular, and most commonly after completing the tutorial. This error may be caused by an overloaded server, as some players have reported that waiting a bit has solved the issue for them. If that doesn’t help, check your firewall access (perhaps disabling it altogether), verify your files, or run the game as Administrator.

Darktide error code 4008 and 9999

The Darktide ‘failed handshake timeout’ error code 4008 is another very common one. A few players mentioned disabling the firewall or using VPN (but heed our warning; see error 2003!) as a solution that worked for them. As it has been suggested that error code 9999 is basically the same as 4008, you might want to try the same things for that one.

Darktide backend error

New Darktide backend errors are still being reported on the Fatshark forum. If none of the general solutions work, the developers have suggested that using only alphabetical characters and hyphens in character names might help. Stick to letters, avoid spaces.

Hopefully these tips will help you fix the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide error codes. See you in Tertium!