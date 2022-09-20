Darktide beta set for October - here's how to sign up

Developer Fatshark has confirmed the dates for the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide beta, and sign-ups for that beta are still live.

The Darktide closed beta begins on October 14 and runs through October 16, and will only available on PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. You will need to sign up at the official site (opens in new tab) for access. Fatshark will send a survey about your hardware that you'll need to complete in order to be considered for the beta. If you're selected to participate, you'll get a code that you can redeem for beta access.

This closed beta will be open to more people than the previous technical test, which ran in August. There will also be "more content and features available," according to the official FAQ (opens in new tab). Players will be free to stream the beta as well, so even if you don't get in, you'll be able to see a whole lot of the game in action on YouTube and Twitch.

It's unclear when or if further betas are scheduled to take place. The PC version of Darktide is set to be released on November 30. The game will hit Xbox Series X and S some time later.

Darktide follows up on Fatshark's previous Warhammer games, Vermintide and Vermintide 2, by taking the concept to the universe's sci-fi 40k brand. As with the Vermintide games, Darktide is a co-op focused game that pits groups of players against nearly-insurmountable hordes of monstrous enemies.

