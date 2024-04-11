First trailer for Apple’s trippy new sci-fi series based on a best-selling novel sees Joel Edgerton caught between universes

Apple TV Plus has dropped the trippy first trailer for Dark Matter, a new sci-fi thriller series starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, physicist and family man Jason Dessen (Edgerton) is abducted on the streets of Chicago one night while walking home – and thrown into an alternate version of his life. As Jason tries to navigate this sudden nightmare, he slowly begins to realize that he was kidnapped by an alternate universe version of himself – and it's up to him to return to his wife Daniela (Connelly) and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

The show is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by author Blake Crouch, who serves as creator, executive producer, showrunner, and head writer on the TV series. Crouch also penned The Wayward Pines trilogy, which was adapted into a Fox TV series starring Matt Dillon and Carla Gugino back in 2015.

The cast includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Amanda Brugel, and Oakes Fegley. The first three episodes are directed by Jakob Verbruggen (Invasion, The Twilight Zone). WandaVision and The Marvels writer Megan McDonnell penned episodes four and five, and co-wrote episode eight with Lovecraft Country writer Ihuoma Ofordire.

Dark Matter is set to hit Apple TV Plus on May 8, with the first two episodes in tow. The remaining episodes will air weekly through June 26. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.