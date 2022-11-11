Dark Horse Comics announces sci-fi comedy series Space Job

Dark Horse Comics has announced a new four-issue limited series, Space Job, slated for debut in February 2023 per CBR (opens in new tab). The sci-fi comedy will be written by David A. Goodman, illustrated by Álvaro Sarraseca, colored by Jordi Escuin Llorach, and lettered by Mauro Mantella.

Space Job will follow the motley crew of the S.S. Bush as they head out on a simple cargo run that follows Murphy's Law almost to a T: Anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.

According to the description from Dark Horse, the Captain of the S.S. Bush "is every terrible, self-centered boss you've ever had," the Communications Officer prioritizes personal calls over anything business-related, and the Chief Engineer prefers hitting on his coworkers to fixing things around the ship. And then there's the Operations Manager, who's updating his resume rather than keeping everything together. From what we can tell, Space Job will feel a lot like The Office - in space.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)



"Most of the people in the world work in jobs they hate, and I don’t think that will be any different in the future," Goodman says in the announcement. "The human adventure is figuring out how you’re going to get through the day without getting fired. I think we will relate to the crew of this ship, and enjoy their travels because it’s not happening to us."

Space Job #1 will go on sale February 8, 2023. Stay tuned to Newsarama for more information about upcoming comics in 2023 and beyond.

