Dark Alliance is a D&D co-op action RPG launching this June

Dark Alliance, the first D&D videogame to be published by Wizards of the Coast, is set to launch on June 22.

The co-op RPG is heading to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, with players taking on the roles of Drizzt Do’Urden, Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar in an attempt to stop some of Icewind Dale’s most ferocious villains getting their hands on the Crystal Shard. Watch the trailer for Dark Alliance below.

Thanks to four-player online co-op, you’ll be able to team up with your mates to bludgeon, pierce, and slash your way through the many, many foes you’ll meet in Icewind Dale - one of D&D’s most iconic locations. As you’d expect from a D&D game, you’ll be able to level up characters, unlocking better gear and character-specific skills for whichever hero you choose.

In a press release, studio head of developer Tuque Studios, Jeff Hattem, said: “Dungeons & Dragons is the reason I became a game developer; it’s a lifelong dream realized to be able to create something that is fun to play over and over again with your friends. Since announcing the game, we’ve worked to bring these iconic characters and monsters to life in a stunningly beautiful and fully realized world that makes you feel like you’re in the middle of combat encounters in D&D.”

Of course, digital D&D fans have plenty of choice over which areas of the Forgotten Realms they visit at the moment, with the early access release of Baldur’s Gate 3 continuing to add an impressive amount of content.

