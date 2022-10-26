Daniel Radcliffe doesn't care if you don't like Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe, who got his start in Hollywood by playing Harry Potter, doesn't want to hear your negative feelings about the film franchise.

"Loved you in Extras, thought Harry Potter was shit.' It’s said to me in a way like 'We’re gonna be closer after I tell you the truth about how I feel,'" Radcliffe told GQ (opens in new tab). "You can feel that, but I’m not gonna be like, ‘Yeah, man!’ It was ten years of my life."

“You just grow up with a sense of like, 'Okay, people are aware of me, and I need to think about that.' And eventually it becomes easier to adapt to," he said of becoming the main star of such a gigantic IP. "Sometimes if you’re denying the reality of what’s going on, that can actually make your life harder to live. It took a long time, is what I’m saying. But my late teens or early 20s was where I was like, 'You have to accept life is gonna be different for you.'

The actor previously told The New York Times (opens in new tab) that returning to Harry Potter isn't something he's interested in doing any time soon.

"I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” Radcliffe said. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life."

Radcliffe plays parody singer Weird Al Yankovic in the comedy-biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which took home the People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie is set to hit The Roku Channel on November 4.

