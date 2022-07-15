Daniel Kaluuya's live-action Barney movie is happening

Daniel Kaluuya has provided an update on the live-action Barney movie that he's producing – according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the movie is in early development and the script is being reworked.

"My last number of films have been so aligned to kind of what I stand for as a man," he told the publication in a recent interview. "But there are a whole lot of things that I do as a man. I love kids' films. How did everyone get into films? Watching kids' films. I don’t want to restrict myself to the limitations of what I’m perceived as."

What else can we expect from the movie? Back in 2020, Kaluuya said of the purple dinosaur : "Barney taught us, 'I love you, you love me. Won't you say you love me too?' That's one of the first songs I remember, and what happens when that isn't true? I thought that was really heartbreaking. I have no idea why but it feels like that makes sense. It feels like there's something unexpected that can be poignant but optimistic."

Next up for Kaluuya in front of the camera is Nope, Jordan Peele's latest horror movie, which co-stars Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun and arrives in US theaters on July 22. As for his efforts behind the camera, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, which he produced, is releasing on September 2.

