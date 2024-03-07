D&D owner Hasbro wants to keep working with Baldur's Gate 3 studio amid "aggressive investing" in games

There's no denying that Baldur's Gate 3 was and continues to be massively successful, and with that in mind, it's not surprising that Wizards of the Coast and Dungeons & Dragons owner Hasbro has expressed that it wants to "continue to work" with developer Larian Studios going forward.

This was shared by Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast's senior vice president of digital strategy and licensing, Eugene Evans, in a new interview with Game File , who says: "I hope that we will be able to continue to work with [Larian Studios]." Evans also notes that he was "hanging out" with Larian the night before the interview.

The report also states that Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have around 40 games in development across their internal studios and partnerships. According to Evans, the company is "aggressively investing in that space" and looking for "the best partners in the world" for experiences "on every platform, in every genre."

Although no new D&D video games were specifically mentioned in Game File's latest report, it's worth noting that last month, in its financial results, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks stated that "video games will clearly be a huge leg up on the D&D business." Furthermore, Baldur's Gate 3 was referred to as "just the start of several new video games" planned to release over the next five to 10 years which Cocks believes "will continue to power that franchise."

While we don't yet know the specifics, back in November 2023, Larian Studios' CEO Swen Vicke was already teasing the developer's "next big game." He said at the time that Baldur's Gate 3's many nominations at The Game Awards 2023 were encouraging the studio to "ensure [the next game] pushes many boundaries," which is a tantalizing thought.

Of course, Larian is still working on Baldur's Gate 3 with post-launch updates. In fact, a new hotfix landed today on every platform except Xbox Series X|S . As well as bug fixes, the update has restored the feature that allows you to swap items between your companions even if they're at camp when you're not, which is a huge win.

