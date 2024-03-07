Baldur's Gate 3 fixes one of its best post-launch additions - sending items to any companion whenever you want

Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix 21 is live on all platforms except Xbox, fixing the ability to seamlessly transfer items between your companions whenever you want.

Arguably one of Baldur's Gate 3's best post-launch changes was the ability to transfer items to whoever you wanted, whenever you wanted. Developer Larian allowed players to effectively swap items between all companions at any time, regardless of whether they were in your party or if you were at camp, and it was an incredibly welcome change for players.

At some point over the past few weeks, it seems like the feature has broken. Today, March 7, Larian's released hotfix 21 for Baldur's Gate 3, and chief among the tweaks with the update is a fix for the item transfer system. Here's hoping the system should now be working as intended, so you can get back to giving Karlach all the heavy stuff to lug around.

Hotfix #21 is out now on PC, PS5, and Mac!This hotfix targets further bugs and crashes, as well as restores the ability to send items to specific camp companions while outside of camp.Read more: https://t.co/P6tA2N2FGQ pic.twitter.com/SYy4hkizr6March 7, 2024 See more

There's also a pretty funny bug fix involving Gale's 'bad' ending, where the Wizard of Waterdeep blows himself up to take out the Netherbrain. Apparently, the explosion when Gale is atop the Netherbrain could turn your character into a mote, leaving you unable to talk to anyone in the epilogue scene. After dozens of hours, that must have been a painful ending to a playthrough.

There's a total of five other crash and bug fixes in hotfix 21, including new error checkers for when your save doesn't load, and a crash that occurred when switching characters during character creation. There's also a crash fix that would come about when transferring between speaking to Dame Aylin and Shadowheart's dream about her childhood, which is handy.

According to the tweet from Larian below, though, hotfix 20 and 21 aren't yet available on Xbox Series X. Apparently both hotfixes are still undergoing testing after a crash bug was discovered in Baldur's Gate 3, so you won't be able to load cross-platform saves that come from platforms with hotfix 20 and 21 already installed.

🎮 Xbox Players 🎮Hotfixes #20 and #21 are still undergoing testing after a crash bug exclusive to your platform was discovered. Unfortunately, this means that cross-saves won't beloadable on Xbox if they come from platforms that have already been updated to Hotfixes #20 or… https://t.co/ofdrMfLpteMarch 7, 2024 See more

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and are working to bring these hotfixes to Xbox as soon as possible," writes Larian in the full Steam patch notes. If you are planning on picking up a physical Xbox copy of Larian's RPG, know that Baldur's Gate 3's shipping on a whopping four discs on Xbox systems, because it's only just over the limit for three discs.

Elsewhere, well over 10 million people have played Baldur's Gate 3, a superb milestone for one of the best games in recent memory.