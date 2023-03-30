Daisy Jones and The Six star shares a cryptic (and very positive) update amid tour rumors

Daisy Jones & The Six may have already concluded on Amazon Prime Video, but a new update from one of the cast members has got fans excited. Josh Whitehouse, who plays bassist Eddie Roundtree in the Taylor Jenkins Reid adaptation, posted a TikTok (opens in new tab) about reuniting with his cast members.

"Just arrived at a rehearsal studio to have a band practice with Daisy Jones and the Six," he said. "But we already finished the TV show? So why would we be doing that?" Whitehouse left the cryptic tease at just that, but the revelation has sent fans into overdrive.

"My mind will explode if they do a tour," wrote (opens in new tab) one viewer on Twitter. "I will go anywhere to see them live!" While another added: "I do think they will do a small tour or maybe a live performance…" A third speculated (opens in new tab): "If they do SNL…"

Rumors about a tour have been circulating, and the cast seemed to be pretty keen on the idea when Deadline (opens in new tab) quizzed them recently. "We’d love to," Whitehouse said at SXSW, before Billy Dunne actor Sam Claflin continued: "We’re all actors and we all have different schedules. We’re all on different sides of the planet. I don’t know how plausible it is, but the hope is there [and] the desire is there. And there seems to be enough people that are asking for it to happen."

Excuse us while we listen to 'Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)' for the 100th time while we await more news...

Check out the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies for what else to stream.