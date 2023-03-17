Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in Twister reboot sequel

Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in Twisters, the reboot sequel to 1996's Twister.

It was first reported back in 2020 that Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy helmer Joseph Kosinski would direct before Chung eventually signed on. Mark L. Smith (The Revenant, The Midnight Sky) has penned the script.

Plot details remain unknown. The original Twister followed two married storm hunters on the brink of divorce, played by Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt, who team up in order to try and stop a tornado ravaging the United States. It became the second-highest-grossing film of 1996 and was nominated for two Oscars: best visual effects and best sound. Jan De Boot served as director, while Steven Spielberg acted as producer and science fiction writer Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park) penned the script. The film even got its own interactive ride at Universal Studios theme parks.

The cast included Cary Elwes, Alan Ruck, Anthony Rapp, Zach Grenier, and Todd Field. There has been no word yet whether Helen Hunt will reprise her role as Dr. Jo Harding in the sequel.

Edgar-Jones starred in Where the Crawdads Sing, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series Normal People, the Netflix horror film Fresh with Sebastian Stan, and received a Golden Globe nomination for Hulu's Under the Banner of Heaven. She is currently filming the upcoming drama On Swift Horses, also starring Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Diego Calva, and Sasha Calle.

Twisters is due out in 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.