Daily NewsRadar: Westworld gives us Shogun World, Lindsay Lohan and GTA 5, Free Spec Ops and more

We like to spend our Thursday stewing in a hot bath of cowboys, Lohan legal woes, and classic warfare. Now, thanks to our handy news blast, you can too.

Westworld's latest trailer shows us Shogun World

I'm impressed you made it this far through the day without watching the new trailer for Westworld, but that's about to change.

Grand Theft Auto 5 versus Lindsay Lohan: the results are in

It's over. The Mean Girls star turned meme has lost her appeal after a judge decided that Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive Software hadn't invaded her privacy with the allegedly Lohan-like character Lacey Jonas in GTA 5. According to Reuters, the state Court of Appeals called Take-Two Interactive Software Inc’s depictions “nothing more than cultural comment."

Experience the horror of warfare for free with Spec Ops: The Line

The 2K Games shooter is an underrated classic and, lucky for you, totally free on Humble Bundle today. Spec Ops: The Line was first released in 2012, but its themes of war, madness and morality are as relevant as ever.

"Itsa called fashion sweetie"

If the only thing keeping you from find all the Power Moons in Super Mario Odyssey is the small plumber's fashion sense then good news, there are two new costumes to do it in.

New special outfits have been added to the post-game shop in #SuperMarioOdyssey: Satellaview Suit & Helmet and Baseball Uniform & Batting Helmet! pic.twitter.com/gNakmxexfYMarch 29, 2018

Netflix gets Cursed

If you love The Dark Knight Returns, Sin City, and 300, you might want to make sure your mom doesn't change her Netflix account password anytime soon. Netflix just ordered a series from those comics' creator, Frank Miller, based on a new YA novel called Cursed. It's "a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake."

Even more news:

Everything about Elder Scrolls 6 is top secret, even if one of the people making it is your dad

Meet the first Sea of Thieves Pirate Legend (who hardcore players are super mad about)

Pokemon Go is adding Mew, daily quests, and a story - yes, actual plot!

No Man’s Sky is coming to Xbox One, and the game’s next big update is right around the corner

Fortnite Battle Royale 3.4 is live, here are 5 ways it makes the game better than ever

The Westworld cast reveal which shocking season 1 moment they didn’t see coming