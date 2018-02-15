Daily NewsRadar: First-person Evil Within 2, enjoy extra Sea of Thieves, some American Horror Story obsessives, and more

Happy Valentine's Day from GamesRadar+! Our gift to you is the sweetest top stories of the day. All of the fun of heart-shaped chocolates, none of the diabetes.

Head back into The Evil Within 2 to try its first-person mode

A free update means you can spend Valentine's Day getting up real close and personal with the zombies and psychopaths that inhabit Capcom's horror sequel. "A lot of players like playing horror games in first-person, so for those who want to see some of the game’s situations through Sebastian’s eyes, it’s a really neat experience,” said Tango Gameworks’ producer, Shinsaku Ohara.

Sea of Thieves stress testing

If you're mourning the end of the swashbuckling Sea of Thieves closed beta, there's good news: developer Rare is planning some scale tests, and will likely need your help. It explains why here , but the TLDR is that you can go back to swabbing the decks and eating bananas between Friday, February 16 at 10am GMT (2am PST) and Sunday, February 18 at 10am GMT (2am PST).

Trouble at the American Horror Story murder house?

It turns out buying a house featured in a beloved cult horror series might come with complications. The family that bought the American Horror Story house are suing their realtors because the Los Angeles property - that played at starring role in the show's first season - is attracting troublesome fans. "I’m in the bathroom and I look out the window and there are teenagers screaming at me," owner Angela Oakenfold told CBS.

Register now for the Forza Racing Championship 2018

Watched The Fate of the Furious one too many times this month? Let out all that gasoline-scented angst and register for the ForzaRC 2018. "ForzaRC 2018 is built on the award-winning Forza Motorsport 7," says Turn 10 Studios. "Drivers of all skill levels will compete for glory and more than $250,000 in prizes, our largest prize pool to date."

It's almost PC Gamer Weekender Eve

So grab your tickets now with the code GR20 for 20% off. There's speakers, games and booths all at the event, which takes place February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site , and follow the show on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99

