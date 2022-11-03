Dahlia in the Dark puts a fairy-realm twist on Mad Max: Fury Road

In December, Mad Cave Studios will launch Dahlia in the Dark, an action-fantasy-thriller written by Joe Corallo, drawn by Andrea Milana, and lettered by Micah Myers. Aesthetically, the series resembles Mad Max: Fury Road with a distinctly fantastical twist, and the publisher's description of the first issue leans into that mash-up.

Dahlia in the Dark #1 variant cover by Francine Delgado (Image credit: Mad Cave Studios)

The story follows Donny Dahlia, a washed-up hitman who takes one final job before leaving the mercenary's life behind. The job seems simple enough: All he has to do is transport a package cross-country, and in exchange, he may even get to see his estranged daughter again.

Unfortunately for Donny, what seems like a simple job turns out to be much higher stakes. In the course of completing the gig, Donny lands smack in the middle of a war between the fairy realms - and whatever happens next will determine the fate of humankind.

Dahlia in the Dark marks Milana's first comics project, and in the announcement he says, "The story written by Joe ... got me so passionate about the project that drawing that world became almost automatic. I hope my work can convey even a little bit of that passion!"

"Crime noir and urban fantasy are genres I've always found joy in, so to be able to mash them up and run wild with them was a real treat," Corallo adds.

Dahlia in the Dark will feature main cover art by Chris Shehan, as well as a 1-in-100 variant cover by Francine Delgado, which Newsarama can reveal here. You can also check out interior pages from the first issue and the main cover below.

Dahlia in the Dark #1 will be available December 7.

