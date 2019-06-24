Cyberpunk 2077 romance options will be as deep as The Witcher 3 and much more broad

Cyberpunk 2077 romance options will remind you in some ways of The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red's last open-world RPG, but you can expect even more from your dystopian love life. While Geralt's romantic interests mostly gravitated toward one of two main characters, players could pursue more, uh, short-term relationships with a number of other women throughout the game. A Twitter conversation (shared by Reddit user magired1234) with lead quest designer Pawel Sasko shows how Cyberpunk 2077 will give players more options.

"So in terms of romances - you can think that it's going to be similar to how Witcher 3 was - there were whole plotlines regarding characters, and if those NPCs were treated well and interested in Geralt, something would happen," Sasko explained. "So here it's going to be very similar."

He also put a bunch of those suggestive ;) winky faces in the explanation, which made me giggle. As a pre-defined character from the Witcher novels, CD Projekt Red was staying true to Geralt's preferences - though I think they made him more sexually liberated than he was in the books with the whole "amnesiac adventurer" thing.

You'll create your own character in Cyberpunk 2077, and that will be supported with a broader pool of potential romantic and/or sexual interests for them: "Here you can define what type of interactions your character prefers and have a relationship with that NPC / NCPs." Then he put a regular :) smiley face at the end, which I thought was nice.

A little romance can give players something personal and intimate to hold onto in the middle of high-stakes action and drama. Romance options aren't a good fit for every story, but I'm glad they're something many developers are putting more thought into for their games.

You probably can't date Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077, but you can find out more about the origins of his Johnny Silverhand character. And you can get another perspective on the game with our E3 2019 preview video.