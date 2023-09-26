Cyberpunk 2077 players unleash 3 years of pent-up rage after update 2.0 removes the downside of beating up Fingers

Cyberpunk 2077 players have declared open season on Fingers now that update 2.0 has adjusted Ripperdocs.

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update launched last week, bringing with it a vast number of changes, big and small, for the RPG. One change that flew under the radar was the fact that the inventories of Ripperdocs throughout Night City have been altered, and they now all have the exact same upgrades on offer as the infamous Fingers.

For the unfamiliar, Fingers is an utter creep in Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most -ated characters in all of Night City for his role in perpetuating the abuse of Evelyn Parker that leads to her death. Near the end of the quest involving V and Judy's attempt to rescue Evelyn, the player is given the option of punching Fingers, but will lose out on his elite inventory of Ripperdoc upgrades if they do.

As of update 2.0, that's no longer the case. It turns out all Ripperdocs (with the exception of the new one in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty) now carry upgrades like CataResist, which can increase all your damage resistances by up to 35%, and Pain Editor, which decrease your damage taken by a huge 10%. Answering the question of should you punch Fingers in Cyberpunk 2077 just got a lot easier.

"I always implant a Katana in his head," comments one very straightforward player. "I killed him and dragged him into wakakos office and dropped him on her table just to show her what happens to people who hurt my friends," writes another. Wakako is another figure who manipulates and exploits Evelyn for their own personal gain, at the ultimate expense of her life.

"Happy I no longer gotta play nice to get one of the best cyberwares in Night City," adds another player in one of the many, many posts celebrating Fingers' impending demise. We're seeing nearly three years of rage come to fruition, folks, and it's a fascinating clash between narrative and gameplay motivations.

Cyberpunk 2077's update 2.0 is stacked with ace changes for the game, including a revamped police system, reworked Cyberware and Skill Trees, and even new vehicle combat. But it's looking like, despite all this, the most welcome change might be the ability to punch one villain straight in the face.

