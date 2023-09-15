Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's trailer has a "big Easter Egg" relating to Idris Elba and James Bond

James Bond enjoyers have requested that Idris Elba take up the iconic suit and tie for years, and now the actor seems to have teased the fan casting in Cyberpunk 2077’s expansion.

In the video below, Elba breaks down every scene from the stunning Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer. “For anyone who’s really looking at this frame, there’s a big Easter Egg,” teases Elba at the 1-minute mark. “Look for it,” he continued, “stay up. It’s in the frame, but it’s a big Easter Egg. That’s all I’m saying.”

The reference in question comes from the stock market sign hanging just behind Elba’s character. The sign simply reads “DJ: 0.07%,” a somewhat obvious reference to Bond’s codename, Agent 007. Since the Daniel Craig era of Bond flicks ended, speculation has once again turned to Elba potentially taking up the iconic role. But the actor recently removed himself from the James Bond casting conversations since “Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting because it became about race.”

Announcing - or even teasing - Elba’s involvement in the 007 franchise in an unrelated Cyberpunk trailer would be curious. What is the Easter Egg about, then? Developer CD Projekt Red also announced that Elba would be contributing two unreleased songs to the Phantom Liberty soundtrack, and both can be heard in an in-game radio station. So the “DJ: 007” hint is probably just a reference to Elba’s real-life talents behind the decks, plus the fact that he’s playing a spy-type character in the expansion. Of course, it’s also poking fun at those of us who once dreamed of Elba in the role, heartbreakingly.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty comes out on September 26th for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Surprisingly, Idris might not even be the best part of the mammoth expansion. Check out our Phantom Liberty preview for more.