Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty should make the most of existing romances

If it wasn't for the relationships in Cyberpunk 2077 , I wouldn't have returned to Night City as often as I have. The neon-tinted streets of CD Projekt Red's sprawling megalopolis aren't exactly friendly, after all. Laden with danger, corruption, and dirty dealings, it's the kind of place where you're far more likely to get a bullet-fueled hello over a warm welcome. But the characters you meet and the relationships you can form offer a little light in an otherwise dark world. Even if they have their own share of problems to deal with, the chance for romance makes the whole experience of V's fight for survival feel a little less lonely and hollow.

The upcoming arrival of the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion throws us into the path of danger once again in the new district of Dogtown. As a "spy-thriller", CD Projekt Red clarified that while we shouldn't expect to see new romances, we will be getting "some new content added for the existing romance options". This is music to my ears. Even though most of our attention will be drawn to the "high-stakes mission of espionage and intrigue", I still want to see Phantom Liberty make the most of the established relationships we've made.

I'm the kind of person who lives for love in the games I play. This is especially true when it comes to RPGs - when I get lost in virtual worlds, I want to form connections with other characters in order to feel like I'm a part of something more. This doesn't always have to take shape romantically, of course, but it helps me feel more attached to the setting I'm in. While I hit the streets of Night City later than most, the Cyberpunk 2077 romances were the biggest draw for me going in. When I experienced Judy's personal quest 'Pyramid Song' for the first time, and deepened the relationship with her further, Night City changed for me. It became the place I wanted to be in, if only for her.

Before I knew it, I was doing multiple playthroughs of the game to see the other romances play out. But at the close of the character's storyline, I was always left with the same desire: to see the relationships grow further. V's time may be limited, and other things are going on, but I just want to have the chance to spend more time with Judy, Panam, River, and Kerry. This was certainly helped by the new-gen 1.5 patch that launched a handful months before I filled V's shoes for the first time. The patch only added small details - like receiving more texts from them or sleeping - but it made it feel like they were still around and thinking about you.

The relationships feel like such a big part of the base game, so it feels only right that they factor into Phantom Liberty in some way – so much so, that ignoring or diluting them down would feel like a missed opportunity. It's clear to me that fellow players are just as eager to get more from the romances in Cyberpunk 2077 as I am, with many calling for more content in this respect. It's understandable that we'd be somewhat distracted by our quest to save the NUS president and the biochip threatening to kill us, but hey, we can always make some time for love.

It's reassuring to know there will be "some content" to look forward to, at least. Just how much Phantom Liberty will add in terms of relationships and romance remains to be seen. While it's been likened to the Witcher 3's DLC , it's still not entirely clear, and we'll just have to wait until September 26 to find out. Maybe it will be more texts, or some calls in between the action. Regardless, I would love to see Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty make the most of the relationships we can form. For me, they're the beating heart of Night City.

