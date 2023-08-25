Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty promises plenty for Netrunners: "We've added new ways to really push your mastery"

Cyberpunk 2077 will completely overhaul its skill tree surrounding 'Netrunner' builds.

We've heard a lot about how update 2.0 will overhaul aspects of Cyberpunk 2077, at the same time as the Phantom Liberty expansion launches on September 26. Now, expansion game director Gabrial Amatangelo has revealed just how extensive the rework pertaining to Netrunner characters will be.

Speaking on a new CD Projekt Red livestream as part of Gamescom 2023, Amatangelo revealed the core rework surrounding Netrunner builds was aimed at wanting players to do more than just hacking and shooting, and as a result of the extensive rework, Netrunner characters are far more fun to play.

"One of the principles we applied with Netrunners is that we wanted you to do more Netrunning," Amatangelo says. "You'll find that the way we sort of use the resource system and the cost that it is a 'much easier to play at the beginning' kind of thing, and we've added new ways to really push your mastery of playing it," the director continues.

Amantangelo further revealed that one core rework concept was the idea of queueing up multiple hacks on a target, and based on the hacks you've accumulated, you'll be rewarded with unique outcomes. The game director doesn't delve into specifics, but here's hoping some wild combinations are available to Netrunners.

Existing hacks, like Contagion, can apparently be used in new ways. CD Projekt Red has also focused on bringing together aspects like smart weapons, the Monowire, and hacks together, so a Netrunner can play around with several seamless aspects that gel easily together, rather than three distinct aspects of their core build.

Finally, there's a huge update: dealing damage can help you regenerate RAM. With this, Netrunners won't have to hide out and wait for their RAM to return, or chug various futuristic medicines to make their RAM regenerate instantly. This sounds like it'll push Netrunners into being more aggressive but with some really impressive rewards.

If you didn't already know, while Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be a paid expansion next month, update 2.0 will be free to all players, so anyone can get in on the new Netrunner improvements.

The Cyberpunk 2077 DLC also hides some great references to Edgerunners, the smash-hit anime from the developers of Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia.