Cyberpunk 2077 language support explained: Here's where each one is available

Cyberpunk 2077 language support on consoles has been confirmed and broken down by region, thanks to a new support post from CD Projekt Red.

The upcoming open-world RPG will support at least 10 voiceover languages at launch and many more text languages. However, only certain languages will be available with each version of the game on PS4 and Xbox One, depending on what region it's from. To make sure players get the right version for them, CD Projekt Red posted a rundown of which regional versions support which languages.

These details go for both the digital and physical versions. Also note that CD Projekt Red says details are "coming soon" on Korean voice acting as well, so it sounds like it may be added to Cyberpunk 2077 via a post-launch update.

Americas

Included countries: North and Latin America

Voiceover: English, Brazilian Portuguese, and French

Text: English, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, French, and Polish

Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East

Included countries: Poland, UK, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, India, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, North Macedonia, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan

Voiceover: English, Russian, and Polish

Text: Russian, Czech, Hungarian, English, Polish, Arabic, and Turkish

Europe, Oceania, and South Korea

Included countries: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Malta, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand

Voiceover: English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish

Text: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Polish, and Korean

Japan

Voiceover: English and Japanese

Text: English and Japanese

Asia

Included countries: Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia

Voiceover: English and Chinese

Text: English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Thai