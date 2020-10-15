Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its own smartphone, exclusive to China

We'll find out more about the limited-edition handset next month

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its very own smartphone. Earlier today, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus hosted an event showing off its new OnePlus 8T device, during which it also revealed a collaboration with Polish developer CD Projekt Red.

The result of that partnership, according to a tweet from CDPR's lead PR manager, Radek Grabowski, is a limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 version of the smartphone. While today's presentation featured plenty of the game's iconic yellow branding, however, we didn't get to see all that much of it.

A teaser trailer, which OnePlus posted on Chinese social media site Weibo after the event, showed mocked-up CCTV footage zooming in on the phone as it rings, offering little more than a brief glimpse at the phone's screen. The standard version of the smartphone arrives next week in the UK and the US, but pre-orders for the Cyberpunk variant won't open until November 4, at which point it looks like we'll get a little more information.

That doesn't, however, mean that you're likely to get your hands on a copy. Not only is the Cyberpunk phone a limited-edition, it's also entirely exclusive to China, with Grabowski implying that deal extends to the rest of OnePlus' partnership with CDPR.

That's a shame, of course, but hopefully it won't be too bitter a pill to swallow - with another episode of Night City Wire releasing today and the Cyberpunk 2077 release date just over a month away, it's not as though we'll be starved for Keanu-themed content over the next few weeks.

