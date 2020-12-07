Cyberpunk 2077 GOG Easter egg dashes early play hopes in the funniest way possible

A Cyberpunk 2077 GOG Easter egg is giving players who try to get a sneaky early start a humorous surprise.

The Cyberpunk 2077 pre-load time arrived earlier today for CD Projekt's own GOG digital storefront and download service, and early birds who already have completed their pre-loads have been excited to find the "Play" button light up, despite the official Cyberpunk 2077 release date still being days away. Could this be their chance to start exploring the streets of Night City early, thanks to some benevolent oversight from the folks who run the storefront?

The answer to that question is no, but trying it does give you a funny little Easter egg. Pressing the play button before the official release date will pop up this image instead of the game, as shared by Reddit user jmendo02.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red/jmendo02)

The image is pulled from the E3 2019 trailer's surprise junkyard ending, where we met Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand for the first time. The subtitle is a reference to that famous moment too: instead of "Wake the f#$% up, Samurai. We have a city to burn," it's "Go back to sleep, Samurai. It's not December 10th yet!"

It's my headcanon that Johnny Silverhand proceeds to tuck V back into bed and read them "Goodnight Cyber-Moon" until they fall asleep after this image. The rest of us will just have to keep waiting the regular way until Thursday.