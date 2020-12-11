Cyberpunk 2077 creepy bug makes NPC's follow you around Night City

A new Cyberpunk 2077 bug has NPC's following around players, and it's both creepy and hilarious.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been out in the wild for a little while now and the player feedback has been a little more mixed than many might have expected. Players are complaining about performance issues with graphics not meeting expectations, as well as the game's deluge of bugs, on both PC and console.

So far, a bunch of major gameplay bugs have been reported, with some even including a glitch involving a series of NSFW wardrobe malfunctions.

A new bug that has been discovered finds the player being followed by an NPC they encountered earlier on in the game. This isn't just a rare occurence either, as multiple players have shared countless images of a particular NPC who has been following them around Night City for the majority of their playthrough.

One player posted their screenshots to the official Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, detailing their experience with the bug, they said, "This is absolutely driving me nuts, but an NPC by the name of Hwangbo has been following me since some early side mission. Fast travel will get rid of him for a few minutes, but then I see the green icon appear on my radar and sure enough he is following me all through night city."

The screenshots show multiple occassions where the NPC will just standing there watching you, even during main campaign quests, they're always watching.

Another Reddit user posted their evidence as well, showing how an NPC from a main story quest, The Pickup, has captured his interest and become a diehard V fan. The NPC even helped assist the player in combat at one point - now that's dedication.

The Reddit thread also contains a long conversation between Cyberpunk 2077 players who have all witnessed the same bug. Hopefully CD Projekt Red will be able to fix it soon, because it does seem to be causing a lot of problems for the player experience. A CDPR developer did say that Cyberpunk 2077 is a different game with the Day One patch, however, players are still having problems.

If you're still wondering which platform to play it on, a YouTuber has released a video showing a side-by-side comparison of how the game runs on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review if you're still on the fence.