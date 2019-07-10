Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay guides give you the best look at these characters yet

Even if you don't know a sewing needle from a monomolecular blade, these official Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay guides are fascinating to peruse. Developer CD Projekt Red has furnished the guides in advance of its Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest , giving fans and creators a deeply detailed look at the design of key characters' costumes.

CD Projekt Red has put up six guides at the moment, two for customizable hero V's default appearances, as well as guides for V's buddy Jackie, augmented Maelstrom gang leader Royce, Voodoo Boys lieutenant Placide, and his boss Brigitte. Be forewarned, they are several hundred megabytes of massive images each. But if you've ever wanted to see each individual stitch on V's cool Samurai jacket, they are so worth it.

Download detailed screenshots of the characters to help you with your cosplay:V: https://t.co/TFJbWuZdg8V: https://t.co/oPLK1btgerRoyce: https://t.co/eGxAFPznP9Placide: https://t.co/BZ6Ki4hVDtJackie: https://t.co/srEhTc8T9gBrigitte: https://t.co/kVSauEbsFKJuly 9, 2019

I've seen some cosplay guides that go so far as to offer color keys for individual parts of each costume and magnified texture box-outs; these Cyberpunk guides are just renders of game assets. That said, they're extremely detailed renders of game assets, so they should still get industrious cosplayers most of the way there.

For instance, I never noticed that V has ultra-high platform boots… of the future. No really, there's a little wire going from the buckle to the body of the boot. What data is that wire transmitting? Clearly the Internet of Things has gone too far by the year 2077.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Or you can observe in endless detail the textural contrasts between Royce's comfy fleece collar and the massive scarring around his extensive facial implants. God, just looking at it gives me a headache.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)