Cult of the Lamb's next update is "huge, free" and introduces a new post-game storyline and "deeper combat"

Cult of the Lamb's next "huge" free update, Relics of the Old Faith, is set to release next week.

The update not only includes a new post-game storyline, but also features "deeper combat" and heavy attacks, as well as "revamped bosses and enemies", and new quests and progression systems, too.

The update (opens in new tab) also ushers in a new photo mode, accessibility options, "improved cult management", challenge runs, Boss Rush, and permadeath.

"Our enormous free major content update to Cult of the Lamb is almost here!" teases developer Massive Monster. "Relics of the Old Faith joins the Cult on April 24 [... and] we've packed as much as we possibly could into this free update."

But why read about it when you can see it in action? Check out the teaser trailer below:

"To be honest, we never expected so many people to want to play our game. The devotion you've shown is beyond our wildest dreams," the team added.

"We want to make Cult of the Lamb the best game it can be, so we’ve taken many requests and comments from you, our community of followers."

ICYMI, Cult of the Lamb won Best Indie Game (opens in new tab) at last year's Golden Joystick Awards (opens in new tab).

As Joe described at the time, the single-player construction and management simulation game, with roguelike and action-adventure elements, lets you "fill the hooves of a possessed lamb tasked with forming a cult at the whim of an ethereal deity who saved your life once upon a time".

In order to do all of that, you'll explore a randomly-generated world conquering, and ultimately, corralling new recruits. Developed by Massive Monster and published by Devolver Digital, Cult of the Lamb beat off stiff competition from the likes of Tunic, Rollerdrome, Dorfromantik, Neon White, and Teardown to secure the top indie prize.