Cullen Bunn launches new horror series Nightwalkers with Source Point Press

Cullen Bunn's production company, Hustle & Heart Films, is teaming up with Source Point Press for three new comics projects, though as of now, only one has been announced. First reported by CBR (opens in new tab), Bunn will write a new horror series called Nightwalkers, drawn by Joe Bocardo, colored by Colin Johnson, and lettered by Justin Birch.

Nightwalkers is inspired by Tara Devlin's short story The Night Walkers, which was produced with Aengus McLoone and Vertigo Entertainment. The comics adaptation follows Seren, a recovering addict currently living in a mountainous rehabilitation center that's very secluded.

Nightwalkers #1 (Image credit: Source Point Press)

Although this seems idyllic, the story quickly takes a turn. Seren and the other patients wake up and find themselves locked inside the rehabilitation center with no staff to be seen. The group have to decide whether to break out, knowing they're rather isolated from civilization. Then a monster breaks in, and the decision is made for them.

"Cullen and I were looking for the right home for all of these projects, and Source Point has been great to collaborate with from day one," Amodio says in the announcement. "While I might be biased, it’s not hyperbole when I say Nightwalkers is one of Cullen’s best horror stories. We’re very excited about it."

Nightwalkers will debut at New York Comic Con in October, with an exclusive, limited edition ash can featuring cover art by Sajad Shah that references DC's classic House of Secrets #92. There will be 100 copies available, all signed by Bunn.

See a preview of Nightwalkers #1 below, as well as the ash can cover.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Source Point Press ) (Image credit: Source Point Press ) (Image credit: Source Point Press ) (Image credit: Source Point Press ) (Image credit: Source Point Press ) (Image credit: Source Point Press )

"The last few months working with Source Point has been amazing," Bunn says. "Their team has been engaged, excited, and creative when it comes to bringing these books to life. They've been real partners in the creative process. Now, the real fun begins, because I can't wait for readers to discover these stories."

Nightwalkers #1 will be available in January 2023.

Cullen Bunn has written some of the best horror comics of all time.