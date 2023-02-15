Creed 3 trailer previews Michael B. Jordan's toughest fight yet

The final trailer for Creed 3 is here.

Directed by Michael B. Jordan from a screenplay by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, from a story they co-wrote with Ryan Coogler, the movie takes place seven years after the events of Creed 2. The third installment sees boxing champion Adonis and musician Bianca (Thor: Love and Thunder's Tessa Thompson), both juggling their super successful careers while raising their deaf daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent), find their flashy life threatened when Donnie's childhood pal Damian (Jonathan Majors) shows up out of nowhere and challenges him to the ultimate fight.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Bianca asks Damian how long he and Adonis have known each other. The mood drops as Damian replies, "We were like brothers." Adonis quickly learns that Damian is no longer his friend, and is made aware of his clear, sinister intentions.

The cast also includes Creed 3 also stars Phylicia Rashad as Donnie's adoptive mother Mary Anne, Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Canelo Álvarez, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu, who returns as Viktor Drago.

In a conversation with Total Film, Jordan commented that directing and starring in the film was "the most challenging thing I’ve done in my career, by far."

Creed 3 is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 3, 2023.