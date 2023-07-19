Cozy MMO Palia channels its Stardew Valley vibes gets huge gameplay reveal trailer

Cozy MMO Palia has got a huge gameplay reveal, showcasing what players can get up to during the game's upcoming betas.

Developer Singularity 6 gives fans their best look yet at the upcoming social MMO. In an hour-long gameplay reveal trailer, we see demonstrations of several of the game's exciting features, including crafting, fishing, multiplayer, farming, and much more. We also got an insight into the game's art direction, its characters, and its character customization options.

Often described as Stardew Valley meets Valheim with a hint of Disney Dreamlight Valley , we can totally see how Palia will please not only cozy gaming fans but MMO players too. Right at the start of the stream, we got to see how players will inhabit the world of Palia with an in-depth look at its character customization. Like a lot of other similar games, future players will be able to determine their character's body type, skin tone, hairstyle, voice, outfits, and more - with more options expected soon.

Beyond this, we also got to see how Palia will start for players with a preview of its opening few minutes. Once your character has been created, players will explore Kilima Village for the first time, meeting its residents (some of which are romanceable), and picking out their very own spot to settle down. Just like in Animal Crossing, players will start out with just a tent and a workbench but will work up to a house that they will be able to upgrade and decorate inside and out.

After this, the folks at Singularity 6 also gave us an insight into some of the game's mechanics, including crafting, fishing, farming, foraging, insect catching, and more. One of the most exciting parts of this was seeing how Palia's fishing mini-game differed from other cozy games. Unlike Stardew Valley, where fishing can feel like an intense activity at times, things are a lot more laid back in Palia but can become more challenging depending on what fish it is you're after.

Fishing is also a lot more fun with friends, as demonstrated during the multiplayer segment of the stream. According to the developers, there are "tons" of things you can do as a pair in Palia, in fact, the game may be more enjoyable with other people. As for fishing though, both players can receive "a little bit of a buff" if they decide to fish side-by-side with one another, they'll also be able to encourage each other if one friend is struggling to catch a difficult fish.

There's still so much more to Palia, so we really recommend watching the gameplay reveal trailer above if you want to familiarise yourself even more. As announced earlier this week, Palia will be getting a closed beta on August 2, which you can sign up for on the game's official website , shortly followed by an open beta on August 10.

