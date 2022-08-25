Cowa-freakin-bunga, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Knockout City

In some totally tubular news, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Knockout City season 7 as playable characters.

The raucous "dodge-brawler" (I wish I could take credit for that name) is heading into its seventh season on August 30, and that's when you'll be able to suit up as any one of the four iconic turtles: Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and the best of the group, Donatello (that's right.) You'll just need to shell out the $20 for the cosmetic bundle, which includes all four turtles and unique intros for each one. Here those are for your viewing pleasure:

The original cartoon series is tragically before my time, but I still comfort-watch the first live-action movie from 1990, and if I'm feeling particularly trashy, the two sequels can be fun to watch in the right setting. That said, if you're a superfan of the Heroes in a Half Shell, you might want to splurge on the premium battle pass, which comes with additional TMNT-themed cosmetics like April O'Neil's outfit and Shredder's mask, the "Cowabunga" taunt, and other totally tubular goodies.

To be clear, there are free and paid battle pass tiers coming with Knockout City season 7, titled Mutant Mutiny, and there will be plenty of rewards - TMNT-themed and otherwise - to earn just by playing the game. The biggest of those is probably the new Sludge Works map, but you can check out everything new over on EA's blog post (opens in new tab) about the new season.

If you haven't tried dodgebrawl yet, check out our glowing Knockout City review to see why you definitely should, especially now that it has the Turtles!