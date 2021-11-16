Could a Dune game be coming from InXile? Fans certainly think so

InXile fans think the Wasteland developer might be working on a game set in the world of Frank Herbert's Dune.

In a recent post on Reddit, one user's speculation pieced a number of clues together about InXile's next game, suggesting the studio could be adapting the works of Frank Herbert for a new adventure taking place in the Dune universe.

Firstly, InXile has been a vocal supporter of the new Dune adaptation from director Denis Villeneuve, with the light-hearted tweet below being posted last month in October. Next, for whatever reason, InXile studio head Brain Fargo actually met with Dune 1894 director David Lynch earlier this month.

The best part of waking up is the Spice Melange in your cup. #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/dw3Hg9G2zuOctober 21, 2021 See more

The final piece of this strange puzzle seems to come from Xbox boss Phil Spencer himself. Just yesterday on November 15, Spencer was interviewed by GQ to mark the 20th anniversary of Xbox, and Spencer gushed about Frank Herbert's original novel at length in the interview. That could be a clue, but perhaps the Xbox boss is just a big fan of space worms.

It would appear several people on the subreddit have got their tinfoil hats firmly on their heads with this one. It's an entertaining bit of speculation sure, but right now at least, there's no concrete evidence that suggests InXile's next game will actually be a Dune game. In fact, all we know about the developer's next venture is that it'll be developed using Unreal Engine 5, the flashy new-gen game engine from Epic, and it'll be a first-person RPG.

