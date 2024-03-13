Couch co-op JRPGs are practically unheard of, but we're finally getting another thanks to indie darling Sea of Stars

Indie retro-inspired JRPG Sea of Stars is getting a three-player co-op mode in a twist that's scarcely believable.

Sabotage Studios sent fans into a frenzy earlier today when it simply tweeted out a three-player co-op mode for Sea of Stars like it was no big deal. "Should we do it?" the indie developer asked its fans on Twitter, to which the overwhelming response was along the lines of "YES."

"I have always wanted more long ass turn based rpgs to shove in coop you have no idea!" responds one very enthusiastic Twitter use. "Ok if you guys do that I won't be able to resist any longer and will buy this game," adds another, who doesn't even own the game but is still nonetheless intrigued.

Sure, said Sabotage in response, one hour later - "we'll do it." In a twist that not even the most hardened Sea of Stars fan could've seen coming, the 2023 indie smash-hit is somehow getting three-player couch co-op in a new update at some point in the near future.

"Dubbed 'Single Player+,' this mode allows for three players to journey together in Sea of Stars," the press release from Sabotage reads. "Staying true to the game’s core turn-based roots, each player will engage in traversal and combat with a new 'Co-op timed hits' mechanic as they embark with friends on Sea of Stars' grand adventure. The new mode is currently in development and more details are set to be released soon."

We knew that DLC was in development for Sea of Stars, but this new Single Player+ co-op mode comes completely out of left field. In fact, this update is very likely separate from the DLC - Sabotage previously said the DLC would tie Sea of Stars to its Metrodvania sequel The Messenger, and it doesn't look like the new three-player mode is going to do that.

This is all just bananas. Not only did Sabotage make one of the best indie/throwback JRPGs of the last few years, but it's changing up how the game itself is played, after Sea of Stars has sold through five million copies. Go figure.

