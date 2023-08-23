Corsair now has a standing desk, and I’m loving its modular magic tricks

Corsair just announced its first ever standing desk, but as you’d expect, there’s nothing ordinary about the peripheral maker’s furniture debut. Dubbed the Platform:6, the surface features a module rail system that can transform to suit your gaming PC needs, whether you’re a content creator with loads of streaming accessories or someone that works from home who delves into their Steam library at night. As someone who tests various pieces of PC hardware for a living, this desk has my attention, and I reckon it could be a setup game changer.

It might sound weird, but many of the best gaming desks out there don’t really cater specifically to gamers. Sure, you’ll find the odd model that’s got a holster for your gaming PC or a top that’s made out of mouse mat material, but these feel like side-perks rather than fully fledged hobbyist features. So, when I received word from Corsair that they’ve cooked up a standing desk with module capabilities, I instantly got excited about the prospect of a proper contender that’s built by a company which understands gaming needs.

Announced in line with Gamescom, the Corsair Platform:6 adds tons of gaming and streaming features to what looks to be a premium standing desk. While the fact its height adjustable would normally be the main selling point, the desk’s modular rail system is what ultimately steals the show. The bar effectively enables you to add Elgato branded extras like gaming monitor arms and mounts for ring lights, microphones, and various other bits and bobs, and you can even add a pegboard to the top.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair) (Image credit: Corsair)

As for the Platform:6’s size, it measures in at around six feet, but Corsair says you can add extra side panels and expand its width. Of course, it also boasts all the qualities associated with a great standing desk, like cable management and dual electric motors that are linked to an LCD control panel. I’m also really into its rubberwood surface, as the walnut colorway is subtle enough to blend into practically any setup. The desk also comes in black, but let’s be honest, I’m all about pairing that woodgrain version with plants and some old decorate tech (looking at you, Atari 2600+).

The Corsair Platform:6 is expected to land in Q4 2023, but we’re still waiting for the official product page to go live. We’ll hopefully be able to get a price idea soon too, but it’s safe to say it probably isn’t cheap given its feature-rich module capabilities. In the meanwhile, if you’re in dire need of a new desk right now, we’ve got some deals for you below.

Need a throne to match your surface? Check out the best gaming chairs for a bunch of our favorite seats.