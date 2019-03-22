Control release date leaked, and then confirmed by Remedy Entertainment

Control has quickly become one of the most anticipated games of the year, and it's easy to see why. From the enigmatic minds at Remedy Entertainment (Max Payne, Alan Wake), the third person shooter is set in a secret, mysterious U.S. government agency that's gone to the dogs, and your supernaturally gifted character Jesse needs to find out why.

Remedy revealed the game at E3 2018 last year, but stopped short of providing any release date details (other than a vague "Summer" window) since. However, thanks to the recent GDC 2019 news that Control would be releasing exclusively on the Epic Games Store and Windows Store for PC, the latter accidentally leaked the release date via its new digital listing.

Following that PC exclusivity news, TrueAchievements discovered the Microsoft Store page for Control was tagged with an August 27, 2019 release date, with pre-orders going live as early as next week. The store pages were eventually edited to remove those details, but Remedy has since confirmed in a statement to Shacknews that the leaked August 27 launch date is indeed official.

Control is set to release synchronously on all its announced platforms, so PS4 and Xbox One players can expect to get their hands on it on August 27 this year too, alongside the PC version. Here's hoping the game lives up to its premise as a hypnotic, explosive journey into another one of Remedy's preternaturally conjured universe.

