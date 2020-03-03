Control joins PlayStation Now just weeks ahead of its first big story DLC

The latest set of PlayStation Now games puts you in Control , our No. 1 pick for the best game of 2019 , along with 10 other new selections.

According to a new post on the PlayStation Blog , the PS4 version Control is available for both download play and cloud streaming on PlayStation Now from today until August 31. Shadow of the Tomb Raider , the final part of the reboot trilogy's origin story for Lara Croft, is also up for downloads and streaming through August 31. The last headlining game, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus , lets you do the same, though it doesn't currently have an expiration date on the service.

Here's the full list of games that joined PlayStation Now today:

Control (available until Monday, August 31)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round

Nascar Heat 3

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until August 31)

Toukiden 2

Toukiden Kiwami

Warriors All-Stars

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

On top of that selection, Sony also confirmed that PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has extended its tour of duty on PlayStation Now. It was originally set to expire today, but now you'll be able to keep playing until Sony and PUBG Corp. announce otherwise.

If you're not sure where to start and you have any love in your heart for strange tales and superpowered shooting action, definitely check out Control. Now's the perfect time to jump in, as the first story-expanding Control DLC titled "The Foundation" is set to arrive just a few weeks from now on March 26. Then "AWE", which teases some tantalizing connections to the mysterious Alan Wake universe, will to follow sometime in mid-2020.