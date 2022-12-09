One of the best strategy game series is coming to console

Company of Heroes 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next year, which will mark the first time an entry in the popular strategy game series has been available on console.

Developer Relic Entertainment has revealed the news during the Game Awards with a new trailer, showcasing an upcoming mission from the Italian Dynamic Campaign while demonstrating a new feature called Full Tactical Pause.

Company of Heroes 3 is set to launch on PC on February 23, though you'll be waiting longer to see it on consoles. Relic hasn't revealed that date just yet, though has said precise launch timings will be announced early next year.

It's a wee wait, but you'll get plenty as a result. Relic says that Company of Heroes 3 is being rebuilt for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and that means a newly designed controller scheme, an entire user interface revamp, and more intuitive button layouts and readability.

If you've been out of the loop, Company of Heroes 3 is a turn-based, real-time strategy game featuring oodles of World War 2-inspired stories. There will be war stories to uncover, new tactics to unlock, and four different factions to be experienced while you take to the battlefield to win each battle.

Part of a series of games that kicked off in 2006, this one was unveiled in July 2021. The strategy game was set to release on November 17, 2022, before being delayed to February 23, 2023.

Earlier this year, we caught up with Relic to find out how Company of Heroes 3 is leaning on its "player council" for co-development aid.