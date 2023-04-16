Company of Heroes 3 is coming to consoles next month.

From May 30, the critically acclaimed real-time strategy game will be available on current gen console systems – PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Super keen players can pre-order upfront from April 25, with the game available both physically and digitally.

New features include Full Tactical Pause, which gives "gamepad players a level of tactical control over the pacing on the battlefield" and enable them to coordinate all their actions at once, "thinking through every move in detail without the pressure of doing it all in real-time".

"Company of Heroes’ renowned boots-on-the-ground storytelling will bring players to a brand-new theatre of war, unlocking authentic new tactics, four distinct factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II," teases publisher, Sega.

"In single-player modes, the turn-based Italian Dynamic Campaign offers a sandbox-style gameplay experience with new levels of strategic choice, whereas the sweeping deserts of North Africa allow for a classic, narrative-led single-player experience. For players that enjoy their competitive action, CoH3 has a huge online multiplayer and co-op vs AI offer, with more factions, mechanics and units than ever before."

"Company of Heroes breathed new life into the well-established and somewhat waning military RTS scene in 2006, before Company of Heroes 2 breached the scene in 2013," Joe wrote in his feature, Company of Heroes 3: How Relic embraced a "player council" to refine its long-awaited RTS (opens in new tab).

"With an ardent desire to satisfy strategists who enjoy competitive multiplayer and single-player campaigns alike, Company of Heroes 3 revives the series almost a decade on, and is likewise its most ambitious undertaking to date – helping propel it to one of our most anticipated new games for 2023."