Persona dev's new JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is already getting its own manga, and it looks as gorgeous as the game itself

Hotly anticipated JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is just weeks away from release, and now Atlus sub-developer Studio Zero is partnering with publisher Shueisha for a manga that ties into the world and story of the game.

Announced at Tokyo Game Show's World Metaphor Summit before hitting official Studio Zero social media, the manga will be created by Yōichi Amano, known for his work on Akaboshi: Ibun Suikoden and Ana no Mujina.

It's not yet known exactly what the story of the manga will be or how it will tie into the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio, which centers on a fantasy kingdom that must find a way to crown a new king after the previous monarch's assassination. Through it all, the game's protagonist and his companions must also work to break the curse that has befallen the kingdom's true heir apparent.

(Image credit: Shueisha)

"This is a story of how people must find unity to elect a new king. Our story takes place in The United Kingdom of Euchronia, where the assassination of the king brings chaos and unrest to the land. Then, one fateful day, a magic known only to the king called the Royal Magic is invoked, and the world becomes embroiled in a royal tournament for the throne," reads the game's official description.

"In the midst of this, the protagonist, together with his partner, the fairy Gallica, must find a way to break the curse that has been placed on the prince that the kingdom believes to be dead. To do so, they depart on a journey across the vast land," it continues. "They will discover that in order to achieve their goal, they must participate in the tournament for the throne, and this great task shall require them to ally with many friends and followers of the various tribes inhabiting the world."

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available on October 11, but for now, Studio Zero has released a prologue demo that will be publicly playable ahead of the game's release. Progress from the demo will carry over into the full game.

As for the Metaphor: ReFantazio manga, it will be serialized monthly in V Jump magazine, though the premiere date has not been announced. It has also not been announced when or if the manga will be translated to English.

