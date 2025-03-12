Meet the Venomouse, an all new Eddie Brock, and more in Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1

News
By published

Check out a preview of interior pages from Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1

Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1 will kick off the symbiote side of the upcoming Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse event in which the many Spider-heroes from across the Multiverse will collide with the Venom symbiotes of different worlds by showcasing stories of several different symbiotes. Now, we've got an early look at a page from each of the tales in the one-shot.

Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1 features multiple stories, each by a different creative team. Writers credited on the one shot include Chris Eliopoulos, Mat Groom, and Erica Schultz, while credited artists include Eliopoulos again, Chris Allen, Dylan Burnett, Juan Jose Ryp, and Luciano Vecchio.

Here's a gallery of the pages from the one-shot, including the main cover by Luciano Vecchio:

Image 1 of 5
Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE VENOMVERSE IS UPON US! The existence of Venom and symbiotes across the entire VENOMVERSE will be at stake if they go head-to-head with their Spidery counterparts to defend the Symbiote Hive-Mind from the SPIDER-VERSE!" reads Marvel's official description of Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1. "As an eight-legged fight creeps to the surface, meet the three new symbiotes who could put the Spiders at the edge of their webs! Which of them has what it takes? Could it be the devious Venomouse? The disorderly Katie Power? Or a whole new Eddie Brock? Read and find out!"

Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains will provide a counterpoint to Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood, showing the lead up to the main Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse event. Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1 goes on sale April 16.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.

George Marston
George Marston

I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1
Spider-Hulk, Spider-Prowler, Count Parker, and more are the latest Spider-Man variants as the Spider-Verse and Venomverse prepare to go to war
An alien attacks.
Xenomorphs have taken the island as Alien: Paradiso nears its endgame
Spider-Man reels in pain.
Peter Parker must face the unbearable truth as The 8 Deaths of Spider-Man continues
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12
Gwen Stacy and Loki team-up for a cosmic adventure in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #12
Spider-Man and his many foes.
All the new Spider-Man comics and collections from Marvel arriving in 2025
Venom in The Last Dance
Scrapped Kraven the Hunter concept art reveals Venom connection cut from the movie
Latest in Marvel Comics
Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
Meet the Venomouse, an all new Eddie Brock, and more in Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
Ms. Marvel alongside the mutants of Age of Apocalypse
30 years after the original Age of Apocalypse, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel to the alt-reality to save X-Men history
The Punisher holding two machine guns in the rain
Daredevil: Born Again - Learn the bullet-riddled comic book history of the Punisher before he officially joins the MCU
Close up on Emma Frost&#039;s face as she sits on a throne on the cover of Emma Frost: White Queen #1
"Bow down to the White Queen" as Emma Frost gets her own X-Men solo comic that flashes back to her time as a villain
Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #12
Gwen Stacy and Loki team-up for a cosmic adventure in Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #12
An alien attacks.
Xenomorphs have taken the island as Alien: Paradiso nears its endgame
Latest in News
Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
Meet the Venomouse, an all new Eddie Brock, and more in Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot of a boss turned to gold surrounded by blood
5,000 gold, 2,500 hours, and one priceless scroll: Baldur's Gate 3 player cooks up a "Midas run" by turning the RPG's bosses into solid gold trophies, because "why not"
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 and fans are already theorizing she might be X-Men’s Jean Grey
The Witcher 3
Resident Evil and Witcher 3 mocap director says video game industry layoffs have made it so "nothing is guaranteed," but AI won’t be replacing real actors "anytime soon"
Rift Apart
Retiring Insomniac boss says developers should still tackle new genres, but it's much riskier these days due to time and money
Atomfall screenshot
Atomfall dev doesn’t understand how massive development teams manage to keep organised: "How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?"
More about marvel comics
Ms. Marvel alongside the mutants of Age of Apocalypse

30 years after the original Age of Apocalypse, Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan will travel to the alt-reality to save X-Men history
The Punisher holding two machine guns in the rain

Daredevil: Born Again - Learn the bullet-riddled comic book history of the Punisher before he officially joins the MCU
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot of a boss turned to gold surrounded by blood

5,000 gold, 2,500 hours, and one priceless scroll: Baldur's Gate 3 player cooks up a "Midas run" by turning the RPG's bosses into solid gold trophies, because "why not"

See more latest
Most Popular
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot of a boss turned to gold surrounded by blood
5,000 gold, 2,500 hours, and one priceless scroll: Baldur's Gate 3 player cooks up a "Midas run" by turning the RPG's bosses into solid gold trophies, because "why not"
Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things 4
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins Spider-Man 4 and fans are already theorizing she might be X-Men’s Jean Grey
The Witcher 3
Resident Evil and Witcher 3 mocap director says video game industry layoffs have made it so "nothing is guaranteed," but AI won’t be replacing real actors "anytime soon"
Rift Apart
Retiring Insomniac boss says developers should still tackle new genres, but it's much riskier these days due to time and money
Atomfall screenshot
Atomfall dev doesn’t understand how massive development teams manage to keep organised: "How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?"
Superman surrounded by the exploding Krypton.
Absolute Superman #5 puts a devastating new spin on the Man of Steel's origin story
Stardew Valley Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod Baldur&#039;s Village
Stardew Valley player bringing a bit of Baldur's Gate 3 to ConcernedApe's farming sim, now with Larian's seal of approval, says they've played over 1,500 hours and will improve the mod
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
Monster Hunter Wilds' final boss is even cooler than we thought: series experts point out attacks stitched together from iconic monsters throughout the series
A screenshot of Human Torch in his Marvel Rivals reveal trailer
New Marvel Rivals balance patch only tweaks "a handful of heroes" to maintain the "rich diversity" of the shooter's current strategies, but it also includes a much-needed buff for Human Torch
This is Spinal Tap
First Spinal Tap 2 teaser reveals release date for comedy sequel that’s over 40 years in the making