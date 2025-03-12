Meet the Venomouse, an all new Eddie Brock, and more in Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1

Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1 will kick off the symbiote side of the upcoming Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse event in which the many Spider-heroes from across the Multiverse will collide with the Venom symbiotes of different worlds by showcasing stories of several different symbiotes. Now, we've got an early look at a page from each of the tales in the one-shot.

Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1 features multiple stories, each by a different creative team. Writers credited on the one shot include Chris Eliopoulos, Mat Groom, and Erica Schultz, while credited artists include Eliopoulos again, Chris Allen, Dylan Burnett, Juan Jose Ryp, and Luciano Vecchio.

Here's a gallery of the pages from the one-shot, including the main cover by Luciano Vecchio:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"THE VENOMVERSE IS UPON US! The existence of Venom and symbiotes across the entire VENOMVERSE will be at stake if they go head-to-head with their Spidery counterparts to defend the Symbiote Hive-Mind from the SPIDER-VERSE!" reads Marvel's official description of Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1. "As an eight-legged fight creeps to the surface, meet the three new symbiotes who could put the Spiders at the edge of their webs! Which of them has what it takes? Could it be the devious Venomouse? The disorderly Katie Power? Or a whole new Eddie Brock? Read and find out!"

Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains will provide a counterpoint to Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood, showing the lead up to the main Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse event. Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1 goes on sale April 16.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.