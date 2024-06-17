An army of zombie symbiotes are invading Manhattan and it's up to Daredevil plus Daredevil to stop them in Marvel's new Venom War spin-off

Are you ready for the ultimate symbiote showdown? Marvel's new Venom War event pits father and son against each other as Eddie and Dylan Brock battle to decide who will be the "one true Venom".

As this conflicts spills out across Earth-616, various other heroes will be caught in the crossfire. We already know that Black Widow will be one of those, and now Newsarama can exclusively reveal the identity of another character who will be getting their own Venom War spin-off: Daredevil.

Venom War: Daredevil #1 is written by Chris Condon and drawn by Lan Medina. In the new one-shot, the two Daredevils – that's Matt Murdock and Elektra, who is soon to star in a new run of Daredevil: Woman Without Fear – must work together to battle a plague of flesh-eating "zombiotes" that have been unleashed on the city. Here's Javi Fernández's main cover for the issue...

"When I was asked if I was interested in writing Venom War: Daredevil, I jumped at the chance," said Chris Condon in a statement about the new one-shot. "Here is a chance to explore the 'Zombiotes' at the heart of this event through the eyes of two individuals, Elektra Natchios and Matt Murdock, both of whom have an interesting relationship with death and resurrection. I love these characters and to have the chance to write them, especially in this horror-tinged setting, was both an honor and a thrill."

"NIGHT OF THE CRAWLING ZOMBIOTES!" begins Marvel's official synopsis for the new issue. "As Venom War rages, Manhattan finds itself besieged by an infectious new strain of symbiotes – one that drives their living hosts to an all-encompassing hunger for human flesh and can even reanimate the dead! As the horde of zombiotes descends on Hell's Kitchen, the two Daredevils must rise up to stand as the last line of defense – but will they be enough to stem the tide, or will their brains be first on the menu?"

Venom War: Daredevil #1 is published by Marvel Comics on September 25.

