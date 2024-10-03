Wolverine stands alone as the zombiote invasion reaches a small town in Venom War: Wolverine #2

Venom War: Wolverine kicked off with Logan himself getting tangled up in one of the 'zombiotes' that are currently ravaging the Marvel Universe, turning everyone in their path into mindless Venom-esque monsters. Now, in Venom War: Wolverine #2, Logan is still facing down the zombiotes - but he's also got to deal with someone from his past who wants revenge.

We've got a preview of interior pages from Venom War: Wolverine #2 by writers Tim Seely and Tony Fleeks, artist Kev Walker, color artist Java Tartaglia, and letterer Cory Petit, showing the lead up to a big showdown between Wolverine and some zombiote-possessed citizens from the small town where he's hiding out.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"LOGAN SLASHES THROUGH THE VENOM WAR! When Wolverine said he was the best there is, he didn't mean the best tasting...but that's not gonna stop zombiotes from trying to take a bite out of him! Plus: There are other, less healing-factor-brandishing people in danger, and Logan is not going to let that stand."

Though you might think Wolverine would have to hold back against the zombiotes, because symbiotes usually have living people inside, they're actually technically undead that have been reanimated by symbiotes - zombie plus symbiote equals zombiote.

Wolverine has been possessed by a symbiote himself before, even having bonded to one way back during the Vietnam War (thanks to his extra-long life). The zombiotes are a bit different though, as they've been engineered by an evil alternate version of Eddie Brock himself to take over the world, as shown in the current Venom War crossover that this limited series ties into.

Venom War: Wolverine #2 goes on sale October 9.

